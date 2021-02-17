Six months in prison and €6,000 fine for shooting neighbour’s dog

A COURT has sentenced a man to six months in prison and a fine of €6,000 for killing a dog belonging to his neighbour in Marchena, Sevilla.

The man, 67, has been convicted of a crime against nature for shooting the dog, which was 10 years old, once with a shotgun, intending to kill it at the entrance to his property.

The water dog, a breed which is not potentially dangerous, was medium sized and said to have a “cheerful, faithful, affectionate and obedient character”.

It was a family pet and was used to being around children.

After being shot by the man who worked with its owner’s father, it was able to get back home and was taken to the vet, although nothing could be done to save its life. The dog had suffered injuries all over its body.

After hearing the shot, the dog owner’s father went to the shooter’s property and found him cleaning up the blood with a mop. He claimed he didn’t know who the dog belonged to.

The Guardia Civil determined that the shot was fired with a pellet gun on the Perotonar de Marchena urbanization and found traces of the dog’s blood on the concrete floor.

Residents in the area said that the man shoots at dogs which approach his property.

The culprit has been banned from keeping animals for three years and from exercising any profession related to animals.

The six-month prison sentence is suspended for two years on the condition that he does not commit a crime again and pays the civil liability of €6,000.

The dog was valued by an expert at €250 and the vet’s bill amounted to €80.

Neither of the parties intends to appeal.

