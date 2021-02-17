Seven-Time World Champion Stephen Henry to Make Comeback at Gibraltar Open.

-- Advertisement --



LEGENDARY Scottish snooker player Stephen Henry is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the sport at the Gibraltar Open, which will run from March 1 to 7.

“I’ve entered Gibraltar Open,” Hendry tweeted in the early hours of February 17. The tournament is being held in the UK for the first time due to travel restrictions forced on most country’s around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old, a 36-time ranking event winner, was awarded a two-year invitational tour card alongside fellow icons Jimmy White and Ken Doherty by WST chairman Barry Hearn last year. However, the Scot pulled out of January’s Pro Series before he scrapped plans to play at this week’s Welsh Open, a tournament he has won three times, due to what he called a “glitch” with his online entry form.

Hendry, who retired in 2012 after dominating the sport in the 90s, won seven World Championships between 1990 and 1999. His last game was a loss to Stephen Maguire in the 2012 World Championship quarter-finals following several years without a ranking event victory.

Only Ronnie O’Sullivan has won more ranking titles.

The 2021 BetVictor Gibraltar Open is part of the BetVictor European Series, with the winner of the Order of Merit across the six events to earn a £150,000 bonus.

Judd Trump won the 2020 BetVictor Gibraltar Open, beating Kyren Wilson 4-3 in the final at the Europa Sports Complex.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven-Time World Champion Stephen Henry to Make Comeback at Gibraltar Open”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.