Retired Chartered Accountant Stabs Fourth Husband To Death In Row Over Ipad Charger Use.

A 65-year-old retired chartered accountant ‘stabbed her fourth husband, 78, to death with a kitchen knife in a row over an iPad charger’ at their £300,000 house, it’s alleged. Penelope Jackson has now been charged with murdering David Jackson on the property within the village of Berrow, close to Weston-super-Mare, on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Mrs Jackson’s son-in-law, Jeremy Mullins, mentioned the couple were in the kitchen at their bungalow in a quiet cul-de-sac when a quarrel apparently started. He mentioned: ‘It was a kind of petty row, apparently over a charger for an iPad. They each needed to charge up their units and there was just one charger. The couple couldn’t agree who would use the charger first and began rowing.”

Mr Jackson, a former senior Army officer and captain of a local golf club, died from his injuries. A post-mortem confirmed he suffered from a number of stab wounds.

His sister, Jenny Bliss, described him as a gentleman and keen golfer. She said: ‘He was a lovely man. It’s very sad. They had a beautiful home. They were well respected, both of them. He served in the Army and she served in the Ministry of Defence, high up, actually. She had her head screwed on. Then she was a chartered accountant.’They travelled on cruises, money was no object for them. They had so much to live for, which is why it’s so sad. She added: ‘They had a hot tub – they had that done recently. I couldn’t have wished for a nicer brother.’

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: ‘Police and paramedics were called to an address at approximately 9.15 pm on Saturday after a 78-year-old man had been severely injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem was carried out yesterday and revealed he had died following a number of stab wounds.’



