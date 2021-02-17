Ref Darren Drysdale Charged By FA After Clashing With Ipswich Star Alan Judge



Referee Darren Drysdale has been charged by the FA for Tuesday evening’s (February 16) incident involving Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge, where they had to be separated by the players, as reported by The Daily Star.

A statement from the FA read, “Darren Drysdale has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following last night’s EFL League One game between Ipswich Town FC and Northampton Town FC. It is alleged that the match official’s behaviour during the 90th minute of the game amounts to improper conduct and he has until Thursday 4 March 2021 to provide a response”.

Mr Drysdale made a statement via Professional Game Match Officials Limited, “I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner”.

He added, “I’m sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town”.

The PGMOL statement added, “As The FA are now investigating the incident in line with their usual disciplinary process it would not be appropriate to make any further comments.”

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert had told TalkSPORT earlier in the day, “I’ve texted Mike Jones, the EFL head of referees this morning, to say have a look at the footage of the head thing. It looks as if the referee went in there and I said to him after the game, ‘Did you put your head in my player?'”.

Lambert added, “He couldn’t answer it and that’s the reason I spoke to Mike. I haven’t seen that in a long, long while”.

