Recent snippets of news in brief from around Mallorca

A BUST of Civil War martyr Aurora Picornell known, as La Pasionaria mallorquina, in El Molinar (Palma) has been another victim of vandals as it had blue paint thrown over it for some unspecified, but possibly political, reason.

DEIA Council has issued a warning to residents refuting a statement made by a private security company that the Local Police recommend that they be employed in order to reduce the likelihood of homes being broken in to.

HAVING received their vaccinations, a number of elderly residents of the Llar retirement home in Calvia were pleased to have the opportunity to leave the residence and visit the local market for the first time this year whilst observing social distancing.

ALTHOUGH the Llucmajor Council makes it easy for residents to dispose of old furniture and general rubbish, one man decided that he would simply dump his waste on the side of a road but having been caught he was fined €700.

THE Soller Council has expressed its disappointment at a decision made by the Health Department which will not sanction regular tests or arrange for inoculation of local Social Services employees – who often meet the elderly – after two have been infected with Covid-19.

IMPROVEMENT works are expected to start to allow the opening of a new nursery in Palma later this year, but in the meantime, it will be open for parents of very young children to meet and use as a play space.

THE Manacor Council is proud of the fact that it has been granted the SG City 50-50 distinctive seal which recognises the Council’s work to reduce gender inequalities and comply with local, state and international legislation on equality as a basic human right.

