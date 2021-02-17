22-YEAR-OLD Reading man arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 22-year-old man from Reading was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing occurred at the weekend in Caversham. Emergency services were called to Managua Close just before 1 am on Sunday morning where they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Unfortunately, emergency services were not able to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, a 24-year-old man has not yet been formally identified but so far two arrests have been made in connection with the fatal stabbing. On Monday police arrested a 22-year-old man, also from Reading on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The second arrest was made on Tuesday this time for suspected murder. Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said, “Our investigation into this tragic incident is continuing and we have now made two arrests, which includes one man being arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Thames Valley police do not believe that this fatal stabbing is linked with other violent crimes that occurred recently in the Reading area.

Local area policing commander for Reading, Superintendent Nick John, said, “These arrests are a significant development, and demonstrate how thorough the Major Crime Unit’s investigation has been.

“The imposition of Section 60 orders in Reading has been done for public safety, and they have proved to be successful with weapons and drugs being seized. I hope they demonstrate how seriously we are taking these recent offences.

“I would like to again thank the people of the town for their patience and understanding at this time. Reading is a safe place to live, and I hope people can be reassured that if violent offences do take place that our officers will carry out swift and effective investigations, and that robust measures will be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.”

