Primark bets on Andalucia

PRIMARK bets again on Andalucia as a new store is set to open in the Bahía Sur shopping centre in Cadiz’s San Fernando.

Lucky shoppers will see a 3000 m² Primark shop opening, hopefully by the end of the year. The store is part of the redevelopment plan for Bahía Sur that began in 2019 and the shopping centre is owned by Castellana Properties who acquired El Corte Inglés in 2019.

Castellana Properties has set aside a staggering €17 million in order to see the shopping centre fully refurbished and remodelled. The company aims to maintain the shopping centre “as a benchmark in the province of Cadiz”.

Shoppers will see 11 other establishments that have either already been opened or are in the process of being refurbished join the Primark offering. With the arrival of Primark, Castellana Properties shows its commitment to “active portfolio management that increases the commercial mix and offers the best services to its customers.”

Julio García operations director of Castellana Properties, has explained that “we are very proud to announce the arrival of Primark in the town of San Fernando and we are convinced that it will satisfy the needs of all the people of Cadiz”.

Garcia also explained how “This new opening demonstrates, once again, the importance of the province of Cadiz in general and Bahía Sur, in particular, for Castellana Properties and the retail sector”. This

