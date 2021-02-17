PRESIDENT of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol travelled to Madrid to hold talks with various members of the Spanish Cabinet.

She was due to hold face to face discussions with Minister and Vice President of the Government Nadia Calviño as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya and Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

She is looking to obtain aid for the severely affected hospitality industry in the Balearics which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and to agree a plan to allow tourists to return to the islands as soon as is possible.

These will be the first personal meetings that Armengol will have held with the Government since pandemic broke out as previous discussions have taken place through video conferencing.

As she departed Mallorca, Secretary of State for the European Union, Juan González-Barba arrived in Palma and ruled out the possibility of giving the Balearic region priority with vaccinations as it was intended to follow EU guidelines on inoculating specific age and vulnerability groups.

He did however reportedly indicate that the Government was alert to the fact that the Balearics had suffered greatly by the reduction in the tourist business and would be considering ways of finding help, especially from the European Union which is covered by his portfolio.

