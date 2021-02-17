Premier League confirm ALL matches will continue to be broadcast live on TV.

FOOTBALL fans rejoice – ALL Premier League fixtures will remain available to watch across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and the BBC until fans are allowed to return to stadiums.

The announcement appears to gesture that the top English league isn’t expecting fans to be back at grounds any time soon so it looks like they will continue behind closed doors for the time being.

Premier League chiefs were forced to change plans for a pay-per-view service for the games not picked out for traditional TV broadcast after significant protests among fan groups led to the £14.95 (€17.21) scheme being scrapped.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 17, the Premier League said: “The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures for the 2020/21 season will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

“This arrangement will be extended until Government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.

“All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

“Details of broadcast selections for March and the rearrangement of previously postponed matches will be announced in due course.

“The Premier League and its clubs remain committed to an accessible solution for fans. The UK live broadcast arrangements will be reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.”

On January 4, Premier League football was given the green light to carry on despite the Government’s introduction of tougher new coronavirus rules.

