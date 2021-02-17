POLICE in Motril have rescued a 78-year-old man after he fell and in the hills above the town.

Officers from the National Police were forced to come out in search of the man after he fell into a hollow.

According to police, the man’s son reported him missing after he said the 78-year-old set off for the Ronda de Poniente in Motril and had not returned.

Concerned about possible bad weather, police set out immediately with the man’s son, eventually finding him lying at the bottom of a hollow, where he had been for six hours.

Police said the man had fallen and was left unable to move and became too weak to climb out.

Officers examined the man to make sure he was not injured, before taking him home to be looked after by his son.

Elsewhere in Axarquia, a 60-year-old Torre del Mar resident died in a house fire which broke out in the Casillas de la Via area of Velez Malaga.

Emergency workers report receiving several calls from worried residents who saw flames and smoke coming from the building, saying that there could be a person trapped inside.

Members of the Local Police, National Police, Local Provincial Fire Brigade, and health workers came to the scene but were unable to rescue the man before he was overcome by the fire and the smoke.

The Fire Brigade extinguished the fire and forensic investigations are now underway to determine the source of the tragic incident.

