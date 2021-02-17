People’s Champ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Could Run For President.

RUMOURS and speculation have circulated for some time now about whether or not Dwayne Johnson, the popular wrestler turned actor who wrestled as The Rock in WWE, would ever run for United States President. Well, we may now have an answer.

The 48-year-old has long been seen as a potential presidential candidate with rumours about a future in politics being touted ever since WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump started his path to the White House.