NERJA Council has announced plans to improve training for young people in an effort to help them find jobs.

The council said it was creating more training for young people in Nerja in subjects including video game creation.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for Young People Daniel Rivas held a video conference with Esperanza Barrios, the Programme Advisor of the Andalusian Institute of Young People (IAJ) in Malaga, accompanied by dynamic technician Maria Estela Garcia, with aim of creating joint programmes to improve opportunities for young people from Nerja and Maro.

He added: “The crisis and the lockdown have affected the habits of our young people. We must intensify our efforts and work on new training actions.”

The councillor said Esperanza Barrios had committed to developing an educational program for adolescents in Nerja, as well as developing approved courses on digital marketing and video game creation.

Barrios also announced the Innovactiva 6000 Youth Entrepreneurship Support Subsidy, which is aimed at helping with the costs of start-up of business projects, and which is also available to young people.

Meanwhile, Councillor Rivas spoke about the local Youth Card scheme, which the council had worked with various companies in Nerja to create, which allows young people access to a wide range of discounts. The politician said an information campaign would help users learn more about it.

The councillor ended the meeting by thanking the head of the IAJ in Malaga for her interest in working with Nerja, and invited her to continue holding meetings to help young people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja Council Agrees New Training Programme for Young People”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.