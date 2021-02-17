Mayor Of Malaga Praises The Design Of The New Skyscraper Hotel that is proposed to be built in the port



During his press conference held on the Levante del Puerto dam, Francisco de la Torre, the Mayor of Malaga, had nothing but praise for the proposed construction of a new skyscraper hotel, the ‘Torre del Puerto’, in Malaga port, by the Qatari Al Alfia group, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The project is still as yet only on paper, and has yet to be granted approval, but the mayor spoke in favour of the hotel, saying, “For Malaga, it will be an opportunity to have a luxury five-star hotel, a convention center with more than a thousand people, it is an extraordinary opportunity to take a step forward in this matter, in the matter of quality tourism. And there are many arguments to be made”.

He continued, “Please, I understand that there may be people who have some concern, that it occupies more or less space, space I say in the vision of the landscape, but much less than La Malagueta could have been with fewer and taller buildings and there would have been more free space”.

The Mayor pointed out, “Height is not an inconvenience for buildings if it has beauty and aesthetics, and this building has made an effort in this line in its project, if it has quality in its operation, it will be a great step for Malaga”.

He concluded, “There is still reflection, there is time to make decisions to those who correspond, but we want to raise awareness and transmit the positive aspects of this project”.

