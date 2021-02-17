Man’s best friend inherits fortune after owner passes away

A DOG has inherited almost €4.14 million ($5 million) after its owner died.

-- Advertisement --



Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, has come into the money after her multimillionaire owner

Bill Dorris passed away late last year in Tennessee, USA, WTVF reports.

The money has been deposited into an account that will be dedicated to the care of the dog, which has been entrusted to an 88-year-old friend of the deceased. The will states that she will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

She says she had no idea he intended to do so, but is delighted to care for Lulu.

The 84-year-old businessman wasn’t married and stated in his will: “$5,000,000 will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie Lulu.”

Her caretaker said “He just really loved the dog.”

It’s not clear what will happen to any money left in the trust when Lulu passes away.

Lulu is not the first pet to inherit a fortune, a list of pets who became rich after their owners passed away includes:

Gunther IV, was a dog that inherited money from Countess Karlotta Leibenstein of Germany and was said to be worth €165.7 million.

Gigoo was a Scots Dumpy hen owned by textbook publisher Miles Blackwell, that inherited €12.4 million.

Tommaso is a black cat in Italy that inherited €10.7 million. Having started life as a stray, his luck changed when he wandered into the home of Maria Assunta, a property magnate who died aged 94, and left her fortune to either the cat.

Blackie was considered the richest cat by Guinness World Records until 2018 having inherited a €10.3 million fortune.

Conchita, a Chihuahua, was bequeathed €2.48 million plus an €6.87 million mansion in Miami by heiress Gail Posner.

Trouble is a dog that was owned by Leona Helmsley, who disinherited her own grandchildren to leave the pup €9.9 million although a judge later amended the amount to €1.65 million.

Flossie, a dog owned by Drew Barrymore, barked to alert her and her husband of a fire. The actress put her €1.07 million house in trust for the dog to show her gratitude.

Tinker was another stray cat who went up in the world and was bequeathed an €663,000 home and a €187,000 trust fund.

Choupette was the cat of Karl Lagerfield and it is rumoured that she was left part of Lagerfield’s €165.7 million fortune after his death in 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man’s best friend inherits fortune after owner passes away”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.