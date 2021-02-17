Manchester City Go 10 Points Clear At Top Of Premiership

Chris King
Manchester City Go 10 Points Clear At Top Of Premiership
Manchester City Go 10 Points Clear At Top Of Premiership

MANCHESTER CITY Go 10 Points Clear At Top Of Premiership after win at Everton

Manchester City have opened up a formidable 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League tonight (Wednesday 17), extending their incredible record-breaking run, with their 17th straight win, away to Everton at Goodison Park, enjoying an impressive 70 per cent possession throughout the match.

Phil Foden put City ahead after 32 minutes, his 11th goal of the season, with his drive taking a big deflection off Seamus Coleman, then a touch of good fortune came Everton’s way, as Lucas Digne’s well-struck half-volley hit the post and bounced in off the knee of Richarlison.

Riyad Mahrez made a spectacular strike on 63 minutes, arrowing in a spectacular swerving strike off the post to hand City back the lead, before Bernardo Silva nicked the three points in the 77th minute, finishing off another excellent team move with a powerful strike that Jordan Pickford got one hand to but couldn’t stop it going into his net, for a 1-3 victory to the Citizens.


He added, “We have the quality up front, but it comes from the passes in the final third, we often attack too quickly and need to be more patient – our second goal is an example of that. We have to try and get the players who play up front in better positions and we did that today”.

