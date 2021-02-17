A MAN, 22, was stabbed to death by his abusive girlfriend on the street in Argentina.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place in the town of William Morris, when Nadia Navarro, 23, stabbed her partner, Alejo Oñoro, in the heart following an argument.

The event was recorded by a security camera, and shows the couple argued, she walked away for a moment but when he says something, she comes back and stabs him.

He fell to the ground, seriously injured, while she ran away.

He was rushed to the San Bernardino hospital in Hurlingham, where he died a few minutes later as a result of the injuries suffered.

Relatives of the deceased say that he had tried to report the woman for abuse in the past, although he was ashamed to go to the police and on the one occasion when he had gone into the police station, they refused to take his statement.

On the day of his death, his relatives said that his killer had taken the 18-month-old baby they had in common to his home. Despite being in a relationship, they didn’t live together. They were both drug addicts, and although the reasons for their last fight are unknown, his relatives say that Alejo often appeared to have been beaten by his girlfriend but was ashamed to talk about it.

This has brought about plans to expand the scope of the Gender Violence Law in Argentina, to include mandatory training for state staff, a free helpline and police stations specialising in dealing with different forms of violence to include different genders and sexual diversity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man stabbed to death by abusive girlfriend in broad daylight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.