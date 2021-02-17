Man on trial for abusing, threatening and raping his mother

A MAN, 51, is facing 26 years in prison for abusing, threatening and raping his mother in Guipuzkoa.

The 72-year-old woman had taken her son into her home because she felt sorry for him when he was released from prison.

According to the Public Prosecutor, the events took place between March and April 2018, a period over which the defendant had “regular arguments” with his mother, who he insulted, while threatening to kill her and her dog. He told her he wanted her dead and would urinate on her grace when she was.

The man, who was a cocaine user, is also accused of abusing, threatening and raping her.

She reported him in April 18 and he was given a restraining order which he violated twice.

The first time, in August 2019, he called the Basque police, the Ertzaintza, saying that he was going to kill his mother. The police had to rush to her house to protect her.

A year later, they crossed paths and he stopped and stared at her.

The private prosecution and the Prosecutor’s Office said in January that he should be remanded in prison because his mother was afraid to go out. However, this was not accepted by the court and a tracking bracelet was not provided either. Meaning that, pending trial, the woman is living in constant fear of being attacked by her son.

