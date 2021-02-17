Malaga Provincial Council Promotes International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports

By
Chris King
-
0
Malaga Provincial Council Promotes International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports
Malaga Provincial Council Promotes International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports. image: Diputación de Málaga

MALAGA Provincial Council Promotes International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports which is this coming Friday 19

Malaga Provincial Council are promoting an awareness campaign this week to mark the ‘International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports’, which is this Friday 19, and led by Juan Carlos Maldonado, the vice-president and deputy for Sport in the council, who stressed they want to promote that all sports should be free from any type of discrimination and violence.

-- Advertisement --

The campaign will be launched on social media networks, in a bid to highlight the stories of 19 athletes who have fought against and overcome discrimination in sports due to their sexual orientation.

Today, Wednesday 17, the delegation of Youth, Education, and Sports of the Provincial Council presented their campaign, in association with the Diversport Sports Association of Torremolinos.


Athletes featured in this initiative include Alba Palacios, Torrelodones CF player and the first transgender soccer player federated in Spain, the American Chris Mosier, the first trans athlete to participate in the Olympic trials in the United States and who was the image of a well-known sports brand.

Also, South African Caster Semenya, an intersex athlete who managed to be a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion in 800 meters, questioned for his excess of testosterone, plus Justin Fashanu, the first footballer publically admit his homosexuality, the consequences of which led to his suicide in 1998.


Using the hashtag # 19RAZONES, throughout Friday the social networks of the Sports Service of the Malaga Provincial Council, as well as those of Diversport Sports Association of Torremolinos, will publish the biographies and achievements of these 19 athletes.

Juan Carlos Maldonado described the campaign “as a need to continue reminding society that there is still a part of it that discriminates against another for reasons such as sexual identity, reprehensible and punished attitudes that, unfortunately, still continue to occur”.

Mr Maldonado praised the participants in the initiative as “those who took the first steps in the fight for equality, in the sports field and of whom we must take an example in the rest of the areas of our lives”.

Liván Soto, the president of the Diversport Club said,  “it is important to make the reality of LGBTI + athletes visible, but also to work on raising awareness of good practices for those who have daily contact with the world of sport, such as coaches, sports technicians, and managers of clubs and federations”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Malaga Provincial Council Promotes International Day against LGTBIphobia in Sports”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLetter Bomb Explosion At Lidl HQ in Germany
Next articleRecent snippets of news in brief from around Mallorca
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here