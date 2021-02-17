MALAGA Council has announced it has completed its plans for a new bike lane on the Alameda Principal.

The new bike lane will run from the Tetuan bridge to Malaga’s marina and park after the new road was completed.

The lane was announced by Malaga’s Urban Planning Department and will be marked off by metal plates and a symbol of a bike, so the area is visible to cyclists and walkers.

The council said works to mark off the lane will take place in the next few weeks, making it possible to move around Malaga by bike or scooter from El Corte Ingles to the Alameda Principal and Malaga’s marina and park.

The news comes after a protest was organised in Malaga city by association Ruedas Redondas, to call for segregated bicycle lanes in the city.

Around 5,000 people turned out to support the protest after Malaga Council stopped cyclists and scooter riders from using the pavements of Malaga, fining anyone who flouted the law.

Carmen Robles, a 64-year-old Malaga resident was one of the protestors, told one publication she felt scared riding her bicycle in among traffic in the city when there are no designated cycle lanes, saying about the new regulation, “This will put a lot of people off cycling”.

Later, Malaga’s Councillor for Mobility, Jose del Rio, saying that he had heard the people of Malaga and would act as soon as possible “to provide spaces for use by bicycles and personal mobility vehicles where technically viable.”

Malaga Completes Plans Controversial New Bike Lane