LETTER BOMB explosion at Lidl HQ in Germany injures three people

Three people have been injured after a letter bomb exploded at Lidl’s headquarters in Germany. The package exploded shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, February 17 at the retail giant’s head offices in the German city of Heilbronn.

-- Advertisement --



The building’s 100 staff members were evacuated while experts from the bomb squad rushed in to deal with the explosive; the three injured employees were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where one person is moderately injured and the other two are in a less serious condition, according to local news reports.

Police and firefighters swarmed the site at the industrial estate and the area remains cordoned off, but officials didn’t comment on whether the incident was related to an explosion at a nearby Capri Sun manufacturers on Tuesday, February 16. Officers did confirm, however, that Lidl had not received any bomb threats prior to the explosion.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for further updates.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Letter Bomb Explosion At Lidl HQ in Germany”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.