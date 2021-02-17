Hundreds of Londoners Light up Windows with Lockdown Art

HUNDREDS of Londoners light up their windows with lockdown art to create a lockdown art gallery.

During lockdown colourful displays can be seen in many London houses as part of the Global Window Wanderland series. A multitude of designs can be seen including aliens, dinosaurs, fishes, giant bugs and tributes to the NHS. They all come to life as the city of London goes to sleep.

The global Window Wanderland series was joined by many neighbours in London as they were inspired to get creative while remaining indoors, following lockdown restrictions. Windows in Clapton and Homerton were full of joy and while most designs were created to work best at night, many also look fantastic during the day.

The event ran for four days across the Hackney borough and around 250 households got creative and joined in. Many also shared their artwork on social media using the hashtag #lightupclapton. The event was free to join but people were encouraged to donate to the Round Chapel which helps provide hot meals and support to vulnerable people.

