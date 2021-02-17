HUERCAL-OVERA dog shelter doubles its capacity for abandoned animals.

The impressive shelter at Huercal-Overa was opened two years ago and had the aim of “providing a solution to the problem of abandoned dogs in the municipality and having a place to house them in dignity”. The opening event was attended by many locals who got to see the new facilities where the animals would be taken care of.

But two years on the ‘Nueva Vida’ shelter has reach capacity and needs to grow to handle the number of abandoned animals in the area. Despite the good work there is still a lack of awareness that habits need to change and animals should be adopted rather than being bought.

The town hall is set to carry out the work necessary to double the capacity of the shelter and construct 12 new kennels.

The mayor, Domingo Fernández, explained that “we listened to the requests of APA Nueva Vida who told us of the need to increase the number of kennels due to the increase in cases of abandoned dogs in the municipality, therefore, and so that they can have the necessary space, the total number of kennels are being doubled.”

He then went on to highlight the good work that the shelter is doing in the area “not only with the care but with the awareness of animal care in our municipality. Our wish is that these kennels would not have to be used because it would be a sign that there would be no abandoned dogs, but unfortunately there is still some way to go”.

