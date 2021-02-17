High hopes as Fran Escribá is announced new coach at Elche

High hopes as Fran Escribá is announced as new coach at Elche.

FOLLOWING Almirón’s resignation, Escribá takes over with 18 games left to save Elche from relegation.

Fran Escribá was revealed on Tuesday, February 16, as the new coach of Elche CF after Jorge Almirón resigned following the team’s defeat against Celta.

Escribá has arrived with a single objective: to save Elche from relegation, and brings with him new fitness coach Miguel Villagrasa, assistant coach David Generelo and analyst David Martínez.

The coach has made some optimistic statements: “There is no doubt that we have the squad to be saved”.

Moreover, he does not contemplate relegation: “My only thought is that we don’t get relegated. I don’t want to think about next season in any way”.

The new Elche coach has a favourable track record, having managed Elche to a promotion in his previous spell at the club.

The Elche squad has played more than 16 league games and Saturday’s game (February 20) will be a very important match for the team.

In the first leg, the result went Elche’s way when they beat Eibar 1-2 in Ipurua.

