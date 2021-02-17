Griezmann catches plane and leaves Barcelona after defeat.

THE French striker headed straight for El Prat airport where he declined to answer questions from the press.

Barcelona’s French striker has once again become embroiled in controversy after PSG’s 4-1 defeat at Camp Nou on Tuesday, February 16.

Antoine Griezmann boarded a plane at Barcelona El Prat airport two hours after losing the Champions League match.

He refused to make any statement to the press waiting at the airport, and only asked: “And what do you care?” when asked why he was leaving Barcelona.

The Frenchman has taken advantage of the two days that Koeman has given the Barcelona squad to get away from the pitch.

He will return on Friday to prepare for the league clash against Cadiz at Camp Nou.

Griezmann has been the focus of much criticism due to the current global health scare, after reportedly breaching a 10 pm curfew without a justified reason.

He also had words with Gerard Piqué who was reproaching Griezmann’s attitude because they were struggling against PSG during the match.

