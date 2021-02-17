Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Losing Hair And Withering Away’ After Claims Of Abuse by Prison Guards.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL says she’s losing her hair and was abused by guards behind bars. The ex-socialite was physically abused by a jail guard during a pat-down search and is “withering to a shell” behind bars, dropping weight and losing her hair, her lawyers said in court papers filed Tuesday, Feb. 16.

In the letter to Judge Alison Nathan, Maxwell’s lawyers complained about conditions she faces at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, including sleep deprivation, inedible food and the alleged abuse by a jail guard.

The letter states Maxwell is subject to constant searches — about four per day — and surveillance by jail guards, which she claims is to make up for the Bureau of Prisons’ failure to protect her alleged cohort, Jeffrey Epstein, from killing himself in 2019.

“Ms Maxwell continues to be at the mercy of a revolving group of security officers who are used to guarding hundreds of inmates but now focus their undivided attention exclusively on one respectful, middle-aged female pretrial detainee,” Maxwell’s attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, wrote.

“Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat-down search. When she asked that the camera be used to capture the occurrence, a guard replied ‘no.’ When Ms Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” Sternheim added.

Guards then forced Maxwell to clean a shower with a broom as retaliation for reporting the abuse, the letter claims.

The letter was filed in response to a message by prosecutors about Maxwell’s jail conditions. Judge Nathan in December ordered prosecutors to submit written updates about Maxwell’s lockup conditions every 60 days after she complained about them in a separate letter.

