Gareth Bale’s Battle with Jose Mourinho Heats Up as Agent Adds More Fuel.

-- Advertisement --



GARETH Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has thrown more fuel on the fire as the relationship between his client and the Tottenham boss continues to burn.

The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid, has only managed two Premier League starts all season and now his agent has stepped up to defend the Welsh striker.

“Gareth’s towards the end of his career, Playing as a sub? Ask Mourinho that. He’s won more trophies abroad than any in British history. He’s done very well financially & has money for the rest of his life,” Barnett said at a Business of Football summit.

“We chose Tottenham for clear reasons – the path to the first team, there was good coaching. We turned down 2 offers for more money but we spoke with Bale, his parents and they listened to us & he finished up at Real Madrid.”

Mourinho for his part is said to be unimpressed with the winger’s work-rate and desire and has been disappointed with the winger’s contributions so far this season.

Tottenham currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League and lost 3-0 to league leaders on Saturday, February 13, a game Bale came off the bench in with 18 minutes to play.

Spurs take on Austrian side Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday, February 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gareth Bale’s Battle with Jose Mourinho Heats Up as Agent Adds More Fuel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.