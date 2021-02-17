Frances #MeToo Movement Picks Up Steam After New Wave Of Allegations.

The #MeToo movement first took hold in France back in October 2017. It freed women to come forward with stories of sexual harassment and abuse but had few consequences for their aggressors. In recent months, however, there has been a new wave of #MeToo allegations, this time yielding concrete results.

As a clutch of celebrities in Hollywood and other prominent industries in the United States tumbled from their perches in rapid succession after hundreds of women began coming forward in 2017 with stories of abuse under the #MeToo hashtag, women in France, too, began to open up about their own experiences with sexual harassment and violence.

The movement soon had a French equivalent, #BalanceTonPorc (swing your pig), the hashtag launched in October 2017 by New York-based French journalist Sandra Muller. A month later, thousands of women were in the Place de la République in Paris and in other cities protesting violence against women.

“It was very powerful,” said Léa Bages, a consultant who specializes in gender relations, noting that the demonstrators were of all ages and from all sectors of society.

Unlike in the US, though, where a year after the #MeToo hashtag first went viral more than 200 men powerful men had lost their jobs, few men in France were punished for their aggressions. Here below is just a short list of Hollywood ‘A’ listers accused of sexual abuse.

Roman Polanski.

Woody Allen in 2015.

Bryan Singer.

Marc Collins-Rector.

Victor Salva.

Bill Cosby was accused of sexual abuse by around 60 women.

The Weinstein case led dozens of victims to expose their aggressions.

Kevin Spacey.

