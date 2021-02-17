France, Germany and Britain Set to Hold Talks With the US over Iran.

-- Advertisement --



A MEETING will be held tomorrow (February 18), to try to salvage a 2015 deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to a French statement today.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will meet his counterparts Heiko Maas of Germany and Dominic Raab of Britain in Paris, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joining via videoconference, the French foreign ministry said Wednesday (February 17).

The European powers want to revive the nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump walked out of in 2018. Joe Biden has said it could rejoin if Tehran returns to compliance with the deal. On February 7, Biden’s administration ruled out the prospects of lifting sanctions on Iran until Tehran stops enriching uranium.

“The meeting will focus on Iran and regional security in the Middle East, as part of their regular discussions on these topics,” the French statement said.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the global nuclear watchdog, General Rafael Mariano Grossi recently told CBS News that Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the international nuclear agreement with Tehran had intensified the danger.

“From that moment, Iran, as a response to this [U.S. exit], decided to gradually start diminishing its compliance” with the nuclear pact, Grossi said in a wide-ranging interview, urging President-elect Joe Biden to reopen negotiations with Tehran.

Today, Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded “action, not words” from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world power.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France, Germany and Britain Set to Hold Talks With the US over Iran”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.