FORD announces its plan to only sell electric passenger vehicles in Europe by 2032

US car giant Ford took a huge step forward in its plans to go electric when it was announced on Wednesday, February 17 that the group intends to invest $1bn (£720m) to convert its manufacturing plant in Cologne in Germany to an all-electric assembly facility, with the first electric passenger vehicles being produced as early as 2023. The company went a step further in its vow to go “all in” on electric, bolding stating that by 2030, its only vehicles for sale in Europe would be electric ones.

-- Advertisement --



“We are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience,” Stuart Rowley, the head of Ford’s European operations, said.

“Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation.

“It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.”

Ford follows in the footsteps of UK-based company Jaguar Land Rover, who announced this week that its high-end Jaguar vehicles would be all-electric by 2025, with the brand doing away with petrol-run cars entirely within the next 15 years.

Announced today, #Ford goes “all-in” on electric vehicles in Europe; invests $1bn in transforming Cologne facility into an electrification centre. #GoElectric pic.twitter.com/aHltzs9GAU — Ford UK (@forduk) February 17, 2021

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ford Will Only Sell Electric Vehicles In Europe By 2030”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.