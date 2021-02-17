First Driverless Bus Comes to Malaga

THE first driverless bus will begin testing in Malaga.

Although there is no announcement on when the bus will begin operating, politicians have confirmed the driverless bus will begin making test routes in Malaga.

The bus, which is also electric, will begin its route from Malaga’s docks to the city centre and La Malagueta.

According to media reports, locals who wish to test the bus can do so by registering on the EMT website.

Despite being a driverless vehicle, the bus will still have a driver on board as the laws are not yet currently in place for it to drive without one.

Malaga’s mayor, Francisco de la Torre, announced the news alongside president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, and the director of Irizar, Iñigo Azcona.

The plan to bring driverless vehicles to Malaga is now four years old, with previous tests interrupted by the Covid pandemic.

According to media reports, the bus is designed to carry cruise passengers from Malaga’s port, taking them to the city centre.

Francisco de la Torre said: “Malaga is the first city in Europe with an autonomous 12-meter bus which travels around with the help of smart traffic lights.”

He added Malaga is, “as an urban laboratory open to technologies that can bring advantages to residents.”

Meanwhile Carlos Rubio said: “The port area is ideal for this type of initiative.”

Iñigo Azcona added he believe autonomous driving will be the future in cities, and will help improve mobility. He said: “We want to appeal to all the people of Malaga to come and try it out and see that it is safe and that it is already a reality.”

