Fireball seen crossing the skies of Southern Spain at 213,000km/h

ANOTHER ball of fire was seen crossing the skies of Southern Spain at a speed of 213,000 km/h at around 6am on Tuesday, February 16.

It was caught by SMART project detectors from the observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria), Sierra Nevada (Granada), Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada) and La Hita in Toledo.

The rock was part of a comet which upon impacting the atmosphere at such a high speed became incandescent at a height of 117 kilometres southwest of Badajoz and headed in a northeast direction. It went out at a height of 82 kilometres above the town of Villafranco del Guadiana, Badajoz, after having travelled 67 kilometres.

It was so bright that it could be seen from a distance of 500 kilometres.

It was of an intense blue colour according to astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo from the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC) who is in charge of the SMART project which tracks such occurrences.

It was travelling even faster than others rocks which have been seen crossing the skies of Southern Spain and Andalucia in recent weeks.

Bola de fuego rápida sobre el sur de España hoy (16 feb) a las 6:00h, producida por la entrada en la atmósfera de una roca procedente de un cometa. Grabada por el proyecto #SMART de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (Red #SWEMN)https://t.co/5XHK6ATN70 — Jose Maria Madiedo (@jmmadiedo) February 16, 2021

