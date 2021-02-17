European Court Of Human Rights Orders Russia To Release Alexei Navalny Immediately under the terms of the human rights convention



The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, has demanded Russia free the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny immediately, and warned that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention, after ruling that his life is at risk.

-- Advertisement --



The ruling was posted on Navalny’s website today (Wednesday 17), pointing to Rule 39 of its regulations, and obliged the Russian government to release Navalny, citing “the nature and extent of risk to the applicant’s life. This measure shall apply with immediate effect”.

The Strasbourg-based court also pointed out that Navalny had contested the Russian authorities’ argument that they had taken sufficient measures to safeguard his life and well-being in custody.

Responding to this move from the ECHR, Konstantin Chuichenko from the Russian Justice Ministry, in a statement carried by the Tass news agency warned that the ECHR’s demand referencing the rule represented a “crude interference into the judicial system of Russia and crossed the red line”.

He continued, “This demand is unfounded and unlawful because it doesn’t indicate a single fact or a legal norm that would allow the court to make such verdict. This demand can’t be fulfilled because there is no legal reason for that person to be released from custody under Russian law”.

He added, “Well aware of that, the European judges clearly have made a political decision that could only exacerbate restoring constructive relations with the Council of Europe’s institutions”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Court Of Human Rights Orders Russia To Release Alexei Navalny Immediately”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.