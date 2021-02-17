Elvis is back – giant stolen carved eel named after the legend found 100 miles away.

THE wooden eel, affectionately named after Presley, has been discovered ‘all washed up’ on a beach 100 miles from its Alveley, Shropshire home of Severn Valley Country Park.

“Last year Elvis the eel was stolen from the play area at Severn Valley Country Park. We’re delighted that Elvis has been found 100 miles from home on a beach in Portishead, near Bristol!! said Shropshire Council in a tweet.

Elvis was one of two eels installed in the play area at Severn Valley Country Park and was often described as ‘Wooden (He)art’.

Sadly, both eels were stolen from the popular play area in 2020.

However, after months of searching, the much-loved wooden eel was discovered on a beach in Portishead near Bristol.

Elvis and its sibling wooden eel were provided by the Unlocking the Severn project to entertain children and engage them with the wildlife of the river.

Unlocking the Severn is a river connectivity project and one of the largest river restorations ever attempted in Europe and aims to improve fish passage and aid migrations.

“Therefore, you could say it seems only fitting that Elvis has made his own migration from Shropshire to the mouth of the River Severn – however perilous that journey may have been!” said the council in a statement.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Elvis being found washed up 100 miles from home is remarkable and is wonderful news. I think you could say we’re ‘all shook up’ by this unexpected surprise!

“Council officers are now working with the finders to have Elvis safely transported back to Severn Valley Country Park after his extraordinary migration, where children will once again be able to enjoy him.

“I’d like to thank the finders of Elvis – it is truly remarkable. Hopefully, we can find Elvis’ sibling and reunite the pair!”

Police are aware of the discovery and the search for Elvis’ sibling wooden eel continues.

