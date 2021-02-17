Dublin Swingers Hold Valentine’s Day X-Rated Party

DUBLIN swingers hold Valentine’s Day x-rated sex party during level 5 lockdown

A group of sex-starved Irish people decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year in their own unique way, despite the fact that the country is on level 5 restrictions, meaning that all bars, restaurants and non-essential retail are closed and social gatherings are prohibited. According to Dublin Live, up to twelve people converged at a property in the Southside of Dublin city on the night of February 14 to take part in a ‘swingers’ sex party.

According to the Irish news report, police busted the romp which is considered an “annual tradition” amongst the country’s Swinger community. The invite to the event promised champagne and hors d’oeurves on arrival, as well as a wide variety of rooms, costumes and sex toys for the guests to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Ireland is hopeful that it could shortly begin to transition out of the current strict lockdown as Covid figures continue to plummet, with virus experts predicting that new daily Covid infections could drop to as few as 200 by the beginning of March.

Professor of Medicine at UCD, Dr. Jack Lambert said: “We need to make sure that we have all of our ducks in a row in the community in each of the settings that we’re opening up.

“Because otherwise I think the virus will continue to transmit and we’ll end up back in lockdown.”

