Dog Walker Arrested For Setting Fires In Spain’s Costa Blanca

Guardia Civil in San Vicente del Raspeig on Spain’s Costa Blanca have arrested a 47-year-old man for reportedly damaging nine cars and setting three fires while out walking his dog. Local Police began investigating when a resident lodged a complaint that the bonnet of his car had been damaged by a blunt object while parked overnight, and agents discovered that several reports had been made about cars in the same area having their windows broken.

The plot thickened when three fires were deliberately set on wasteland in San Vicente on Friday morning, February 12. Although there was little vegetation for the fires to take hold, one had been lit near a sports facility.

Later that morning, an off-duty officer spotted a man walking his dog break a car window before fleeing the area.


With the officer’s description and corroborating CCTV footage, the Police arrested a man with a long criminal history. They discovered that his crimes were one of opportunity, and he used bricks and paving stones found along the road to damage the vehicles. He was also seen purchasing a solvent at a nearby shop shortly before the fires were lit.

When the suspect was arrested, he was carrying a backpack with bits of plants and singed cloths, two lighters, pieces of wood and candles. He has been detained in a psychiatric facility to assess his mental state.


