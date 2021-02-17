Court upholds sacking of tax worker for talking too much.

THE Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura (TSJE) heard the former employee at a tax consultancy firm regularly made lengthy telephone calls to a colleague and partner, often lasting more than an hour.

In a decision made on November 30, the court was told that the company banned its workers from using “professional media for private purposes”, along with using their private mobiles during work hours.

The firm initiated its own investigation into the employee and found that in a period of 20 working days, she spoke with her partner on the company’s landline for 11 hours and 47 minutes, making between seven and eight calls each day.

And despite being warned, in another 21-day period, the member of staff spoke to her partner and a colleague on the phone for a total of 14 hours and 45 minutes.

The court ruled that “the means used by the company to prove the breaches attributed to the worker and that have led to her dismissal as lawful” and that the firm “did not violate her fundamental rights to privacy and the secrecy of communications”.

