Couple stopped for erratic driving found to be carrying six kilos of cocaine.

CREDIT: Guardia Civil

POLICE pulled the car over on the A-3 in Chiva after receiving reports of a car being driven in a zig-zag pattern at high speed.

Police officers cars were sent to locate and stop the vehicle and found the vehicle parked at a Service Station.

Alcohol and drug tests were carried out, as well as a thorough inspection of the vehicle.


The results proved negative for drugs and alcohol, but the police carried out a further, more thorough search.

In the boot of the car, they found a hidden storage area that was filled with plastic bags containing what appeared to be packaged bundles of air freshener gels.


But officers uncovered parcels of ‘suspicious substances’ which police believed to be cocaine, weighing six kilos.

The Civil Guard arrested the couple as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health and possession of illegal substances.

The pair are expected to appear before the courts this week.

