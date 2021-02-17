Costa Blanca Set To Be Covered Again In Saharan Sand

COSTA BLANCA set to be covered once again in Saharan sand

The Saharan sandstorm which blanketed much of the Orihuela Costa in a fine layer or reddish dust just a few days ago is set to return mid-week according to experts at the Laboratory of Climatology of the University of Alicante. The experts have predicted that a warm and humid air mass will carry the sand to the southern part of the Alicante province in the coming days, once again covering cars, streets and balconies in what is known locally as “rain of mud or blood.”

Professor Jorge Olcina, head of Climatology at the University explained that the sandstorm brought from the Sahara desert on January 6 was the most intense episode since June 2018:

“The origin of these rains is the combination of unstable conditions due to the passage of a front and the drag of matter from the Saharan desert in the lower layers of the atmosphere”.

In addition, president of the Spanish Association of Geographers (AGE) pointed out that “this occurs when the wind flows have a south or southwest component over our country and affect the Mediterranean coast in particular.”

The frequency of the sandstorms in Spain has been increasing since 1990 and is further evidence of climate change, according to Professor Olcina.

“[The storm] is one of the pieces of evidence of climate change because it implies an increasingly frequent presence of flows from North Africa in southern Europe and the Mediterranean basin”.

