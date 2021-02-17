Children find device with eight kilos of explosives in school garden

AN explosive device weighing eight kilos was found at the Padre Luis Coloma High School in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz.

A team from the National Police Tedax bomb squad came to the school following the discovery, which was made in a garden area between the gym and the cafeteria, which was not currently in used, but was being prepared to possibly create a vegetable garden.

It is thought to be a Civil War projectile, based on its appearance, the police took it away and informed the school that it did not have a fuse so it is improbable it would have exploded.

There is no evidence of the centre of Jerez de la Frontera being bombed in the Civil War.

To calm parents, the school reported on their Facebook page that the area was cordoned off immediately until the police arrived and a nearby classroom was evacuated for safety.

The headmaster later said that a member of the bomb squad had carried it away “under his arm” so there was nothing to worry about.

It was first spotted by a group of children, who told their teachers, according to Andalucia Informacion, but the rest of the students hardly noticed what was going on because it was break time. Their mums, however, after they began to learn about the situation on social media, called the school in alarm.

