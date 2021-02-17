BRUTE attacked 28-weeks pregnant ex only days after getting a restraining order.

Gary Ward, of Dundas Street, in Sunderland attacked his ex-partner who was 28 weeks pregnant, only days after he had been given restraining order to prevent him from being near her. The restraining order was put in place late in August last year and Ward had a previous history of violence towards an ex-girlfriend too.

But horrifyingly only 11 days after the restraining order was put in place yet again Ward attacked his victim, this time at her home. She was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard from prosecutor Nick Lane who described the attack, he said, “Having been allowed into the flat, the defendant assaulted her.

“He punched her repeatedly to the head and face, causing her to become dizzy and fall to the floor.

“She asked the defendant to stop as she was needing to use the bathroom.

“He allowed her into the bathroom but as she was sat on the toilet he assaulted her again.”

The victim fled from her home in order to get help and was later admitted to hospital due to the injuries that she received in the horrific attack. In a victim impact statement, she said, “I can’t believe Gary has assaulted me again, even worse that he punched me knowing I am 28 weeks pregnant.

“I need support to keep me and my baby safe from him.

“I am lying in a hospital bed feeling extremely sore and I am scared for my baby.

“I don’t want Gary anywhere near me.”

Ward has been sentenced to 11 months in jail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Brute Attacked Pregnant Ex Days After Restraining Order".