Breaking Sports News – Rafael Nadal OUT of the Australian Open.

-- Advertisement --



IN a spectacular upset, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from two sets down to win a hard-fought battle against the Spanish second seed – stopping the 34-year-old Mallorcan from reaching the Australian Open semi-final as he looked to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

Tsitsipas is just the third ever player to come back from two sets down to win against Rafael Nadal.

The 22-year-old Greek will now face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev after battling back to win today’s match 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 in Melbourne.

Giving an out of breath interview after the match, Tsitsipas, the highest-ranked Greek player in history, said: “I’m speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court.”

“My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court. “I started very nervous, I won’t lie. I don’t know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird. “Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable.” A disappointed Rafael Nadal said: “Of course, sad. I lost a match in the quarter-finals in an event that means a lot to me. I missed an opportunity to be in the semi-finals again. “Well done for him, he played better than me in the important moments. Was an equal match. I tried my best. “Today wasn’t enough. That’s tennis. One player wins, one player loses. Today, I lost. The only thing I can do is try to be better next time.”

Friday’s semi-final between Tsitsipas and 25-year-old fourth seed Medvedev was set up after the Russian beat his childhood friend Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2 at Melbourne Park, in temperatures that reached up to 29C.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking Sports News – Rafael Nadal OUT of the Australian Open”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.