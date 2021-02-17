Gunmen Capture And Kidnap ‘Hundreds’ Of Boys From Nigerian School.

GUNMEN stormed into a school in Nigeria today to capture and kidnap hundreds of schoolboys, security sources said today. According to reports, armed men raided the Government Science College at around 3 am local time in Kagara, Niger State, in the country’s terror-ravaged north.

Secretary to Niger State Government Ibrahim Matane confirmed that ‘bandits’ wearing military uniforms had stormed the school and overwhelmed security guards to kidnap the children. No further details are yet available as to the whereabouts of the gunmen or schoolboys or if a Ransome has been delivered.

It comes just two months after Islamist terror faction Boko Haram took more than 300 boys from a boarding school in Katsina state.

At least 11 people were massacred and many other people injured mercilessly when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria Church in the Pemi village, which is in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

