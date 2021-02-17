Breaking News: Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh dies aged 70

Breaking News: Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh has died aged 70 a year after revealing his lung cancer diagnosis.

The influential radio personality and political commentator hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show for more than three decades and was a Republican party icon and close ally of Donald Trump.

Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2020.

In February the same year, he announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer a month earlier, and in October he revealed his cancer was terminal.


Rush’s wife Karen announced on his show that her husband had passed away this morning, Wednesday, February 17, at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The late radio host is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and played a consequential role in conservative politics since The Rush Limbaugh Show began in 1988.


