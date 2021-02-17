BORIS JOHNSON sends well wishes to Prince Philip as he recuperates in hospital

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson has sent his “thoughts and prayers” to The Duke of Edinburgh, who was taken to hospital after falling ill at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, February 16. Mr Johnson and a host of other ministers sent their “best wishes” to the 99-year-old Prince Philip, who was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone in London as a “precautionary measure”, according to Palace sources, who confirmed that his illness is not coronavirus-related.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip was driven to the hospital after he felt ill at home, and would be remaining there for a few days to get some rest.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Really sorry to hear that HRH the Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital. Sending him my best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Alexander Stafford, Tory MP for Rother Valley, tweeted: “Wishing His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh a speedy recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him today.”

In a statement, the Palace said on Wednesday afternoon, February 17: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

