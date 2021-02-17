Barcelona Thrashed By PSG At The Camp Nou In The Champions League

Barcelona Thrashed By PSG At The Camp Nou In The Champions League.Image: twitter

BARCELONA Thrashed By PSG At The Camp Nou In The Champions League quarter-final first leg

The Camp Nou in Barcelona is one of the most frightening stadiums in the world to play a football match, with one of the most incredible atmospheres you can imagine as a footballer, but, in the middle of a pandemic, with no crowd, it would seem as though the playing field has been levelled for both teams, and it’s a case of “may the best man win”.

PSG went to Barcelona for this first-leg quarter-final tie and absolutely thrashed them, 1-4, in a thrilling encounter of European football at its finest, with some of the biggest names in world football on the pitch, by it was not to be Lionel Messi’s night, although he did have the honour of scoring the opening, and the only goal of the match, for his side.

The star of the show was the 22-year-old Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe, who is currently labelled the most desirable football player in the world, and on this showing, he has lived up to that tag, as he smashed in three goals, to surely put the contest to bed before the second leg is even played.


Interviewed after the match by French broadcaster RMC Sport, Mbappe said, “We are very pleased. It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win and we have done it in style”.

The scary statistic of this humbling of Spain’s legendary club is that it was done without Neymar, or Angel Di Maria, who are both to return, to what looks a very good PSG right now.


