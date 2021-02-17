FIRST baby born in France after rare uterus transplant

A healthy baby girl has become the first-ever child in France to be delivered by a mum who had undergone a rare uterus transplant. Weighing in at 1.845 kilograms or just over 4 lbs, the baby has made history at the Foch hospital near Paris, where her mother, named only as Deborah, underwent the life-changing surgery in 2019.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” Jean-Marc Ayoubi, head of gynaecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine at the hospital, told AFP.

The same team who delivered the miracle infant performed Deborah’s uterus transplant in March two years ago, after her 57-year-old mother donated hers. The new mum suffers from a rare condition called Rokitansky Syndrome, which affects one in 4,500 women, and was born without a uterus.

The very first baby born following a uterus transplant came into the world back in 2014, when a 36-year-old woman in Sweden delivered a healthy baby boy. She was suffering from the same condition as Deborah, which meant she was born with functioning ovaries but no uterus, and received the donation from a 61-year-old family friend.

Successful transplants of this kind remain exceptionally rare throughout the world, with only a few such cases recorded in the US and Brazil, but the pioneering surgery offers hope and alternative options to millions of women desperate to become mothers.

