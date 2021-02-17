Asda Delivery Driver Leaves Disabled Man Without Food

ASDA delivery driver leaves disabled man without for an entire weekend after refusing to carry his shopping up the stairs

A disabled man in Manchester was left without any food for an entire weekend when an Asda delivery driver refused to bring his online grocery order upstairs to his flat. James Doherty, 45, from Wythenshawe told MailOnline that he placed an order worth more than £270 on Saturday evening, and when it arrived, the driver said he could not carry it up the stairs and left, taking Mr Doherty’s food with him.

Mr Doherty said: ‘When he pressed the buzzer, I let him in and said he could come on up.

‘I was standing at my door with my walking stick but there was silence from him.

‘I shouted out if he was alright as I couldn’t hear him moving and he said something about him not being able to bring it up to me.

‘I tried to explain to him that I am disabled and couldn’t carry it up myself, and then I heard him say that he was going to leave if I didn’t come down.’

Mr Doherty, who suffers from sciatica and a degenerative disease in his back, said that he rushed downstairs after the driver, and actually fell in his haste, but thankfully he wasn’t injured.

Mr Doherty said: ‘I hurriedly tried to go down the stairs and I was halfway down when I heard the door slam shut.

‘I slipped and fell down. I was in a heap at the bottom of the stairs in absolute agony.’

The retail giant has issued an apology to Mr Doherty, and has advised customers with special requirements to make a note of this at the time of their order.

‘Our colleagues have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deliver shopping to millions of customers and we will always try and drop it off at their door,’ a spokesperson for Asda said.

‘On the rare occasion that our colleague deems it unsafe to do this, we will always try and let the customer know and arrange an alternative delivery.

‘We have apologised to Mr Doherty for the confusion on his delivery and we would remind all customers that if they have any special requirements they can enter it in the special instruction box at checkout.’

