THE Courts in Palma have been quite harsh with jail sentences confirmed for those who were deemed to breach the lockdown during the Spring state of alarm last year.

The latest case to be upheld concerns a six months sentence given to a woman who between March and April was stopped five times (in most cases by the same office of the National Police) for breaching the lockdown.

Her excuse was that she was going to visit a friend but after giving her plenty of opportunities to stay at home obey the terms of the state of alarm, the officer decided that enough was enough and she was charged with the crime of disobedience.

Her defence lawyer argued that on each occasion when told to return home that she did so and therefore was not guilty of disobedience but the Court disagreed and upheld the sentence.

