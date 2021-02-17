APETAM In Malaga Offers Their Vehicles For Use In The Vaccination Program, including their drivers



The association of passenger transport companies in Malaga, Apetam, has offered the use of their vehicles and their professionals to cooperate in the vaccination process against COVID-19, it is reported today (Wednesday 17) by laopiniondemalaga.es.

In a statement, Apetam said, “There are many buses that are stopped and can be useful for such an arduous and delicate task, such as the immunization of an entire population in the middle of a health emergency situation”.

It continued, “From the transfer of the vaccine doses themselves, to all the necessary medical material, through planning routes for health professionals, transferring vulnerable populations, or mobility to vaccination areas; all options are open to the sector”.

Throughout Malaga province, there are around 1,300 vehicles that could be made available to the health and executive authorities of the whole of Andalucia, all suitable to the circumstances of the current pandemic, equipped with aircon, signalling, and disinfection, along with staff fully qualified to handle these situations.

Juan Sierra, the president of Apetam, commented “our sector has always been dedicated to serving the population and travelers. The mobility of travelers and goods is, for us, a basic necessity. And more at this time. The vaccination process is essential to speed it up, in a safe way of course, and our vehicles and our professionals are made available”.

Mr Sierra did stress though his desire that it was essential for all staff and drivers to be first vaccinated against the coronavirus, “which is carried out regardless of the low level of infections that occur in public transport, arises from the need to protect the health of drivers and promote the tranquility and confidence of travelers, an essential and essential good that is mobility in our country”.

