ANTHONY JOSHUA Wants To Move Into Wrestling With The WWE and follow his hero Muhammad Ali



World Boxing Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua holds the IBF, WBO, and IBO belts, having been involved in some huge heavyweight contests in recent years against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

The boxing world is currently waiting with bated breath for the announcement of one of the most anticipated boxing matches in a long time, for Joshua to take on Tyson Fury, but all of a sudden, AJ has spoken of his sights being set on a totally different prize before he hangs his gloves up.

Being interviewed by Alternative Sport, the Watford-born boxer said, “I’m gonna do WWE because that’s what Muhammad Ali done, so I’m gonna do WWE”.

Ali is recognised as one of, if not the, greatest boxers of all time, but he was also a massive fan of wrestling, and back in 1976 he jumped from ringside unexpectedly into the WWE wrestling ring to fight Gorilla Monsoon – when the franchise was still called the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) – only to be picked up spun around above Gorilla’s head, and slammed onto the canvas by the 400 pounds wrestler.

This was all done as pure entertainment as the promotional build-up to Ali’s real contest later that month with Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki at ‘The War of the Worlds’ in Tokyo, plus, at Wrestlemania 1 in 1985, Ali was a special guest referee for the main event which saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T square off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

If Anthony Joshua was to make the same move to the WWE, he could find himself up against fellow Brit, Drew McIntyre, who is their current champion.

